Letter: Allotment solutions are available if the strength of feeling is there

In Derby, there is an ongoing battle between a couple who have been allotment holders for years and their committee.

There's a letter this week on the subject of allotments.

With so many allotments in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, I suspect that there are 2,000 to 3,000 people who have been kicked off their allotments at some point.

There are solutions available if the strength of feeling is there to deal with it, enabling more people to have an allotment plot who have previously been evicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would like to hear from any disgruntled individuals. I am also concerned about future individuals with disabilities who take on allotments.

It will be a rare person who has disabilities which impacts this type of activity, who still manages to keep an allotment, but I would love to hear from them too.

Like a lot of issues, it is silence that is a problem. So speak up.

Kris Stone

Chesterfield Independents/CAND

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.