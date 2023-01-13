The NHS was very good and the 999 operator said that there was over a two-hour delay for an ambulance. But it came in about 30 minutes. I was taken in on a spinal board.

At the hospital it was busy, but the staff were very helpful, friendly and continued to do their job even with the stress and pressures they were under.

I was only in about five hours, that was with being assessed, treated, having a x-ray and seeing the doctor before being discharged.

"The staff at the hospital, even though they were rushed off their feet, made time for the patients.", says a reader.

The staff at the hospital, even though they were rushed off their feet, made time for the patients, chatting to them and making sure they had drinks, food and were comfortable.

I thought I would let you know about my visit in the Chesterfield Royal Hospital A&E department because it is not everyone who has bad experiences.

Not forgetting the East Midlands Ambulance who also are doing a wonderful job.

Paul Brough

Chesterfield

