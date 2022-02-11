I really didn’t understand how we elect such a collection of self-serving Eton ‘educated’ bigots?

A friend of mine believes that Eton-educated men lack normal early years parenting and nurturing, so fail to develop empathy and integrity.

So why do we keep voting for them? Is it just bribery, or the strange way so many of us continue to ‘doff our caps at the gentry’ as it were? How else do we explain the huge Tory swing in north east

One reader questions why we keep voting the Conservatives into power.

Derbyshire and Bolsover recently?

Respected Conservative politicians are ashamed of our Prime Minister and his cabinet, as are so many of us.

So what ideas have people got, not just for removing them and making them face their many ‘mates deals’ (look at the PPE scandals) - but for developing really democratic politics in Britain?

Suggestions welcome!

MJ (full name supplied)

Matlock

