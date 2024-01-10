News you can trust since 1855
Letter: All of these potholes are making our roads dangerous to drive on

We all know that the roads in Chesterfield are in a terrible state. However, during the past two weeks the situation has got even worse. We have 13 on our short street!
By Karen Chambers
Published 10th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
The potholes are making the roads dangerous. Drivers are swerving into traffic to avoid the hazard, if they spot them, to stop getting burst tyres.

If something is not done, with immediate effect, I, along with everyone I know, fear there will be a number of serious accidents, or a fatality, if it’s a cyclist.

The roads are not safe.

The issue of potholes on local roads has inspired more letters this week.The issue of potholes on local roads has inspired more letters this week.
Karen Chambers

Derbyshire

