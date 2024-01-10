Letter: All of these potholes are making our roads dangerous to drive on
The potholes are making the roads dangerous. Drivers are swerving into traffic to avoid the hazard, if they spot them, to stop getting burst tyres.
If something is not done, with immediate effect, I, along with everyone I know, fear there will be a number of serious accidents, or a fatality, if it’s a cyclist.
The roads are not safe.
Karen Chambers
Derbyshire
