Letter: All of these potholes are making our roads dangerous to drive on

We all know that the roads in Chesterfield are in a terrible state. However, during the past two weeks the situation has got even worse. We have 13 on our short street!

The potholes are making the roads dangerous. Drivers are swerving into traffic to avoid the hazard, if they spot them, to stop getting burst tyres.

If something is not done, with immediate effect, I, along with everyone I know, fear there will be a number of serious accidents, or a fatality, if it’s a cyclist.

The roads are not safe.

Karen Chambers

Derbyshire

