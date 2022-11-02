I also recently had a dental problem, and had the challenges of seeing a dentist.

Patients are waiting to see consultants at our local hospital for months.

So when I read someone saying we need to build more houses in Chesterfield, I couldn’t believe my ears!

"Building in Chesterfield needs to be paused and residents need to see plans focused on improving local infrastructure before it resumes", says a reader.

Throughout the borough, we have huge housing estates being built, but there is no additional infrastructure, which seems like total insanity. It’s putting our services under increased pressure for existing residents, plus most new houses have at least one car, all adding more traffic congestion and environmental harm!

Building in Chesterfield needs to be paused and residents need to see plans focused on improving local infrastructure before it resumes.

Steve Jones

Derbyshire

