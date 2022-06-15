The decision to sell Tapton House and a church in Staveley recently should have included consulting with elected councillors across Chesterfield borough and not be polarised by 28 cabinet councillors, excluding 20 other locally elected councillors.

Only by ALL our elected representatives sitting round a table can such decisions be fully discussed and debated thoroughly, with an opportunity for residents’ opinions to be heard via their elected councillor.

The best decisions are made when there is democratic process and not exclusion. Our elected members must be heard, especially if they have different opinions and new ideas for Chesterfield borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S. Jones

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.