Letter: All councils need to be free to set a council tax as they think fit

A long standing problem has been the difficulty of publishing detailed reports of accidents.The Office of Rail and Road does publicly report on rail accidents but road accidents are difficult for legal reasons. What really did happen?

Difficulties are foreseeable with a simple electric set of traffic lights. However, modern electronics would be very helpful there. I notice that Nottinghamshire has variable message signs which display the actual speed of traffic, including buses.In Derbyshire there are cheaper signs which only display ‘Slow Down’ when activated. At Span Carr, I suggest variable speed limit signs.These would come into play when a vehicle wished to emerge from a side road.This would have the same effect as a distant signal on a railway. In the event of fog or mist, it should be possible to detect variable banks of fog and illuminate signals in advance.

The county council has had over 100 years’ experience of ignoring the general public and has a salaried public relations department which usually outperforms any efforts from the general public, including councillors.

"All councils need to be free to set a council tax as they think fit", says a letter writer this week.

A particular problem in recent years has been the reluctance of Whitehall to allow the council tax to rise enough to pay for all the demands made upon it.

Some years ago, it was said that proper accident remedial measures had a high rate of return on the capital invested. Unfortunately, the benefits are spread over the general public but the costs all come out of the county highways budget.

Paul Gibbons

Alfreton

A message from the Editor:

