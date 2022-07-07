There are so many buildings, especially old factories, old railway buildings, etc, that take up so many acres of what is now abandoned land. If I only had the money, I'd be there doing something towards affordable housing for young people with young families, for older people and even some plush pads for those who can afford them.

When it comes to abandoned council buildings, I'm more angry. They build themselves fancy new places and just leave their tired old buildings to rot. Meanwhile, having used our money - and whatever way you look at it, it is OUR money - they leave us to look at the blight on our landscape.

I cannot get over the mindset behind current planning at all. Why, oh why are we letting them get away with this?

A letter this week about abandoned buildings being left to rot in Chesterfield.

They allow tacky boxes to be built all over our countryside regardless of the people, the wildlife, the need for more transport, schools, surgeries, etc. It is ridiculous. Poor William Blake, Hymn 166 in my old hymn book "And did those feet in ancient times .., etc."

No satanic mills but more rubbish, toxins, air pollution, supermarkets, petrol/electric stations, etc.

Helen Glasscoe

By email

