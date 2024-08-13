Letter: A world of difference between these violent rioters and peaceful protesters
However exasperating for convenience and comfort, there is a world of difference between someone who risks their life to make a point peacefully and someone who hurls bricks and anything else that comes to hand, at others, between someone deliberately visible in an orange tabard sitting down to be arrested, and someone deliberately invisible, masked, hooded and running back to the security of the pack.
The one tries to stop the world burning, the other torches public facilities and smashes vehicles.
Climate protesters have accepted the authority of the law, indeed they have tried to enhance it by demanding their oath to tell the whole truth be honoured and enacted by their being able to give fulsome statements explaining their motivation.
Race rioters, in contrast, attack policemen and resist arrest.
The Government needs to get back on task dealing with the cataclysmic issues and decriminalising peaceful protest, part of our democratic tradition.
If rioters feel they’re losing their country they should consider who sold off the communal assets, deprived them of access to job-securing skills and minimises what they pay, while off-shoring their wealth.
Perhaps the leaders who did that, and yet like to wrap themselves in the red white and blue, are the ones taking them for a ride with double standards.
Franc Parlante
By email
