Letter: A town full of litter is not the image we want to give out
I am beginning to think Chesterfield should be renamed Litterfield. I read about the upgrading of the town, which is great, but the council needs to think outside the box.
New developments to encourage investment are good but the council needs to think about the roads and walkways people will use to access these.
I have had visits from two representatives of the council, and they have been as helpful as their level allows. Where there are litter bins, they are old and not fit for purpose.
Having said that, some people do not seem to know how to use litter bins.
I have also tried to find out who is responsible for clearing litter on the A61 to Sheffield. This doesn’t impart the image we should be sending to visitors and tourists.
Susan Marks
Litterfield (address supplied)
