New developments to encourage investment are good but the council needs to think about the roads and walkways people will use to access these.

I have had visits from two representatives of the council, and they have been as helpful as their level allows. Where there are litter bins, they are old and not fit for purpose.

Having said that, some people do not seem to know how to use litter bins.

A reader is disgusted with the state of the bins in Chesterfield. Picture courtesy of Susan Marks.

I have also tried to find out who is responsible for clearing litter on the A61 to Sheffield. This doesn’t impart the image we should be sending to visitors and tourists.

Susan Marks

Litterfield (address supplied)

