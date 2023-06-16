Letter: A sad tale of two attitudes
The clinic was very busy and I was struck by the attitude shown by the staff.
nurses, office staff etc all showed consideration, concern and compassion towards the patients
waiting to be seen. Staff knew their roles and responsibilities and went about their work in a positive
manner. It was a real demonstration of what a precious thing the NHS is, and the need for its future
to be safeguarded.
When I got home that evening, the news bulletins were dominated by the resignations of Boris
Johnson and Nadine Dorries as MPs. He over the investigation into his conduct in the Covid crisis,
she because she had been refused elevation to the House of Lords. It would be difficult to find
greater contrasts in behaviours.
The staff at the Hallamshire seemed to be motivated by a sense of service to their community;
Johnson and Dorries by a sense of self interest before all others. This episode illustrates the issue
that is at the heart of the government. Many MPs saw the process for awarding Covid contracts as a
way of making a quick buck, their fellow MPs openly accept large amounts of money for their
influence when contracts are being discussed. Bribery and corruption appear to be taking place on
an industrial scale. Too many MPs give the impression that they are there to see what they can gain
from their position. Voters need to remind themselves of this when they go to the ballot box next.
Ed Runham
Two Dales
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you