The clinic was very busy and I was struck by the attitude shown by the staff.

nurses, office staff etc all showed consideration, concern and compassion towards the patients

A reader is full of praise for the NHS, but not so much for the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

waiting to be seen. Staff knew their roles and responsibilities and went about their work in a positive

manner. It was a real demonstration of what a precious thing the NHS is, and the need for its future

to be safeguarded.

When I got home that evening, the news bulletins were dominated by the resignations of Boris

Johnson and Nadine Dorries as MPs. He over the investigation into his conduct in the Covid crisis,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

she because she had been refused elevation to the House of Lords. It would be difficult to find

greater contrasts in behaviours.

The staff at the Hallamshire seemed to be motivated by a sense of service to their community;

Johnson and Dorries by a sense of self interest before all others. This episode illustrates the issue

that is at the heart of the government. Many MPs saw the process for awarding Covid contracts as a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

way of making a quick buck, their fellow MPs openly accept large amounts of money for their

influence when contracts are being discussed. Bribery and corruption appear to be taking place on

an industrial scale. Too many MPs give the impression that they are there to see what they can gain

from their position. Voters need to remind themselves of this when they go to the ballot box next.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.