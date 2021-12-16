He lived in a thatched cottage, in a pretty Derbyshire village

His wife Rosamund, was a dressmaker

Trained in Paris where her father was interpreter.

A Christmas poem has been sent in by one of our readers.

Near their home, flowed the River Hipper

From its source on moorland among the Heather

Father Joyce preached at Saint Peter's

For his pantomime he trained singers and dancers.

The school headmaster used chalk on the blackboard and easel

And children drew pictures in crayon and paste.

Hector was landlord at the Bull's Head

Thirsty folk could go to the Old Star Inn instead.

Rosamund was busy at her Singer sewing machine

Not from taffeta, velvet or satin with a sheen,

But from red cloth she was making a costume,

For Reuben to wear in the village hall in the big room.

He was dressed up as Santa

With a sack of toys, false beard and Ho! Ho! as his mantra.

There was a party for all the children

With jelly, icecream, cake and gingerbread men.

Reuben had made a superb Advent calendar

On each drawer he had painted a number

They were filled with sweets from Cissie's shop

Enough for everyone, be it toffee, mint or sherbet drop.

Choir boys must stay awake and not yawn

Cards at Midnight Mass recall the day Jesus was born

He came to teach us about the Father's mansions

We must progress through these spiritual dimensions

Just to avoid flood, fire and infection

We must restore planet Earth, correct our destruction.

Vivienne Brocklehurst

By email

