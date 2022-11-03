A poem titled ‘Our Class’

We all lined up for a photographTo show without a doubtWhat a motley class of nine-year-oldsIn the year the war broke out.There were some little angelsAnd some that weren’t so niceSome were small and daintyWhile others were oversize.Some were rough and readyWith any excuse for a fightOthers were quiet and well-behavedAnd even quite polite.The teacher kept us busyWith lots of work to doSome could learn quite easilyBut others hadn’t a clue.When playtime came we went outsideTo play our childhood gamesWhich sometimes ended falling outThen we called each other names.A penny was a fortuneTo be spent with lots of thoughtSo ‘friends’ would follow to the shopTo help in what was bought.Now all these little childrenAre getting old and greyBut the years have taught us many thingsAnd we’ve learned along the way.

Vera Hunter Wragg

A reader has written a poem which she has called 'Our Class'.

Matlock

