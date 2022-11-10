Letter: A reader has penned a poem in memory of our late Queen
A poem for ElizabethHere is my poem, written before the recent change of Prime Minister.
Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees
Queen Elizabeth saw them all with no regrets
Having served the nation as she had promised
her dedication to duty was beyond compare.
Elizabeth was a lifelong mentor, ensuring
King Charles would reign for the good of all
The Prince and Princess of Wales will now
prepare for the time they ascend the throne.
A world wide audience who loved the Queen
lined up in silence to pay her due respect
As part of that audience since her accession,
I thank her sincerely for everything she did.
Elizabeth was having fun not so long ago
sharing marmalade sandwiches with a bear
Paddington kept his sandwiches under his hat
and her Majesty’s were stashed in her handbag.
Elizabeth’s final duty to the nation was to welcome
her fifteenth Prime Minister to lead her Parliament
Liz Truss took on her new duties under a Queen
she will now carry out those duties under a King.
We will never see another Platinum Ruler, as
Elizabeth’s long reign is unlikely to be surpassed
Thank you Elizabeth for the gift of your son Charles,
who has now become our new royal ruler.
Long Live The King!
Jan Wilkinson
Chesterfield
