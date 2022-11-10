Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees

Queen Elizabeth saw them all with no regrets

Having served the nation as she had promised

A poem in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

her dedication to duty was beyond compare.

Elizabeth was a lifelong mentor, ensuring

King Charles would reign for the good of all

The Prince and Princess of Wales will now

prepare for the time they ascend the throne.

A world wide audience who loved the Queen

lined up in silence to pay her due respect

As part of that audience since her accession,

I thank her sincerely for everything she did.

Elizabeth was having fun not so long ago

sharing marmalade sandwiches with a bear

Paddington kept his sandwiches under his hat

and her Majesty’s were stashed in her handbag.

Elizabeth’s final duty to the nation was to welcome

her fifteenth Prime Minister to lead her Parliament

Liz Truss took on her new duties under a Queen

she will now carry out those duties under a King.

We will never see another Platinum Ruler, as

Elizabeth’s long reign is unlikely to be surpassed

Thank you Elizabeth for the gift of your son Charles,

who has now become our new royal ruler.

Long Live The King!

Jan Wilkinson

Chesterfield

