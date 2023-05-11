But I am far from alone in thinking this is an insult after a Labour council voted to sell off local treasure Tapton House, where George Stevenson lived?

Does the council really believe this will heal wounds in residents’ trust, caused by making decisions about Tapton House’s future behind closed doors?

Do they really think we have such short memories and all is forgiven? I think not! Selling off a national treasure on such a precious site leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth.

A reader isn't happy about a plaque being installed at The Portland Hotel.

Chesterfield BC gained more than £17 million in levelling up funding. Not a single penny was spared for Tapton House.

It was their decision alone where that money was spent. A plaque in a pub will never make up for the loss of Tapton House!

Emma Jones

Chesterfield

