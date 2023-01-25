However, we have also noticed that, in the most recent years, trees and hedgerows have been pulled out, severed, and ploughed into the ground to make way for development and locally for the so-called regeneration of certain sites.

I’m sure that anyone local to our village of Stanfree would agree that the site at Oxcroft (Mill Lane) is looking rather like a landfill than the making of a country park to which we agreed to six years ago.

The site was acquired in October 2020 (during Covid-19) and since then, we have noted a vast decline in all species that were once flourishing on the already regenerating mosaic habitat.

We do agree that certain improvements needed to be made for access and paths, but the site is under total obliteration and impact has been far greater than the permission granted.

We have observed 20-year-old oak trees being ploughed into the ground, lagoons drained, and areas completely cleared of vegetation for reasons we do not understand.

Hundreds of healthy and native trees have been lost (and that is no exaggeration).

Fair it may sound to replant the site after work has been done, but the twigs we plant next year will be 30 years behind those that have been removed. It is noteworthy to mention the loss of biodiversity (BAP and listed species included) which may take a lifetime to replace.

Our local community raises questions such as: Why is this environmental terrorism happening? Who is monitoring the regress of the site? What is going to be done to replace the biodiversity lost? And when can the site be free from waste infilling, bulldozers, and men with chainsaws?

Ironically, the local MP’s office window is plastered in posters saying “Please plant trees”, “Save the planet” and “Protect our planet from climate change”. In any circumstance in today’s world the moral of the story is surely a more proactive approach to conserve what we have, not destroy it and come up with inadequate antidotes when it is too late.

To see the demise of the site has been awful over the last few years and we have had little control or help to preserve what is right for nature.

Stanfree Valley Preservation Group

By email

