That’s why free and fair elections are so important to our democracy.

I find it remarkable then that the current Government is driving through new laws that will make our elections less free and less fair.

The Elections Bill will let the Government set the priorities for the independent elections watchdog that polices our elections.

"I urge local people to write to your MP to ask them to oppose it", says a reader of the Elections Bill.

It’s the equivalent of one manager in a football match getting to instruct the referee on what to focus on. It doesn’t stop there, either.

It would also introduce a devastatingly expensive (up to £180 million over ten years) and wholly unnecessary requirement for voters to produce photo identity documents at polling stations.

It is estimated that this will lead to at least a million eligible voters being turned away from polling stations at the next election.

This comes just weeks after dozens of Conservative MPs were telling us: “We do not want a society where we ask for papers and deprive people of their liberty”. I feel The Elections Bill threatens our liberty and democracy. I urge local people to write to your MP to ask them to oppose it.

Emily Count

By email

