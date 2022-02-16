Unfortunately, some of these poems are blocked by Amazon lockers and a drinks machine.

Could these not be moved to the other (blank) side so that the fallen are given due respect and honour?

Eamonn Eustace

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poems honouring the fallen, which are on a wall on Vicars Lane have been partially blocked from sight.

Loundsley Green

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.