I see the need for an organisation run by pensioners for pensioners, and that group is the National Pensioners Convention. It promotes the welfare and interests of all pensioners, and we are looking to resurrect the Chesterfield branch.

The individual membership fee is just £10 per year. If readers agree that there is a need for a local group, then please ring Adrian on 01246 206951.

Please look at the NPC [email protected] it really shows it is about things that affect us!

A reader is trying to get a group together, for pensioners and run by pensioners.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

