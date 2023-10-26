Letter: A good time was had by all at In Conversation event held at Winding Wheel

On October 19, Stuart Basson gave a talk on Tales of the Pomegranate. He started by introducing us to how, as a child and later a young man, he became interested in the theatre. Initially Stuart was training to be an actor but then decided the technical side of theatre was fascinating. After the National Youth Theatre, he went to drama college down London way where he had an interview with Colin McIntyre and the-then theatre manager at a pub in London for a job in Chesterfield.It was Stuart’s first job and he retired as technical manager at the Pomegranate in 2022.He described many stories and happenings as well as personalities (some people might know Stuart by his other interest, Chesterfield FC).I’m sure many will be reliving the stories, as a memory, for weeks to come. He described how the live theatre can create many illusions.CTFs would like to thank all those who attended and we hope to see you at the next In Conversation on March 21 at 11am.