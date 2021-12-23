There were many entries from businesses, schools and shops, and many different styles of trees were on show, ranging from traditional trees, modern hand-made trees made from pieces of wood, and an edible Christmas tree made with icing and cake.

Morrisons supplied tea and coffee, served with cake by the committee members.

New Bolsover Primary School and Morrisons donated raffle and tombola prizes.

The Parish Rooms committee would like to thank everyone involved, whether displaying trees or visiting the display.

Carol Horwood

Clerk to Parish Rooms committee

