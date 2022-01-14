Letter: A gong for Blair seems unbelievable to me
In the words of Victor Meldrew, once again “I don’t belieeeeeve it!”
A gong for Blair, the PM who didn’t have a referendum, and against popular opinion, took us to war.
In doing so, he and his mate across the pond surely created the current Afghan/Iraq bedlam.
Toadying up to the then US President Bush Jnr, how on earth he can hold his head up high beats me.
His post-parliamentary activities have gleaned him millions and doubtless with this gong, his personal appearance fee will increase considerably.
In my national daily paper, there was a double-page spread of those receiving New Year’s honours.
There were hundreds and the type was so small that a magnifying glass was needed to cram them all in (many richly deserved). In fact I felt that it was more exclusive to be left out!
Jeremy Biggin
By email
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you