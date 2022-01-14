A gong for Blair, the PM who didn’t have a referendum, and against popular opinion, took us to war.

In doing so, he and his mate across the pond surely created the current Afghan/Iraq bedlam.

Toadying up to the then US President Bush Jnr, how on earth he can hold his head up high beats me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week is about Tony Blair's knighthood.

His post-parliamentary activities have gleaned him millions and doubtless with this gong, his personal appearance fee will increase considerably.

In my national daily paper, there was a double-page spread of those receiving New Year’s honours.

There were hundreds and the type was so small that a magnifying glass was needed to cram them all in (many richly deserved). In fact I felt that it was more exclusive to be left out!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.