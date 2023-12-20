Letter: A General Election is best way forward for our country
After Boris Johnson proved unsuitable, the choice of Liz Truss resulted in sky-high interest rates and serious damage to the UK’s economic reputation. Mr Sunak has not turned out to be the safe pair of hands we were promised.
His decision to scrap the HS2 railway north of Birmingham was an act of economic vandalism that means that we will never see the freeing-up of freight capacity that the economy of the region needs and means we will still see too much freight on the roads.
Mr Sunak showed a terrible lack of statecraft by refusing to meet the Prime Minister of Greece to avoid discussing the return of the Parthenon (or Elgin) Marbles to Greece, even though the British Museum was in the process of agreeing a loan of the items to Greece.
At his brief stay at the recent COP 28 Conference, he was accused by world leaders of hypocrisy for encouraging further fossil fuel extraction from the North Sea whilst still claiming that the UK is a world leader in climate change.
Worse still, here at home, it has now emerged that he has already allowed the UK to spend a staggering quarter of a billion pounds on the ill-fated Rwanda deportation scheme on which he has staked his reputation.
It is time the electorate had a say in who should be our Prime Minister.We need a General Election.
Martin Willey
Derbyshire
