A life of service, pledged, and lived throughout

with honour, kindness, and sincerity,

upheld traditions, calmness, faith devout.

A reader pays tribute to the late Queen.

A throne, a crown, an orb and sceptre too,

rich robes, anointing oil, the prayers, a vow.

Our monarchs must keep values which are true,

with deference of subjects by a bow.

As head of state to wisely counsel peace,

yet not be feared by threat, if such arise.

Encourage all to thrive and so increase

the nation’s common good, with hope the prize.

For when one reign is over, short or long,

the next continues; majesty is strong.

Where time to see and be seen is the key,

respect all other cultures, cherish ours,

to show that duty matters, and be free

to live and know democracy empowers.

With majesty comes much to learn and do:

sign papers which confirm our countries’ laws;

keep up to date with many, and the few;

shake hands with all; breed horses; walk the paws.

But what makes majesty supreme is love;

received and given, shared by all who know

that though the day will come to go above,

a radiance stays in memory below.

A smile to light the world and lift all shade,

yet hide a sandwich made of marmalade.

F Philip Holland

By email

