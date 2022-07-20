Could I suggest to contact his stoma products provider for a medical emergency card which states the person’s condition, usually signed by your doctor.

Not all shops are signed up to this card but most are. He could also apply for a disabled key which allows you to use the disabled toilets.

Over 37 years, these two things have helped me personally, though they are not foolproof. The card is very good if staff are aware of them or they just look at you gone out and you have to explain.

A disability toilet has more room and better water supply so you can change your appliance, writes reader A Mather.

The key is good if out and about and the disabled toilet has a lock.

Never fear using these toilets: this is what they are there for.

A Mather

Spital

