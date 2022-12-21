Dispelling the darkness of dreary November

Welcome dawn, daylight and the promise

Of sunshine on Prague and its river.

A poem about Christmas, courtesy of one of our readers.

The Vltava flows between the city's thousand spires

Past hotels, theatres and ice rinks rarely seen elsewhere

The tourist, festive lights and historic buildings, admires

Browses the Christmas market in Wenceslas Square.

Good King Wenceslas; Duke of Bohemia, wondered

who was the peasant in the snow?

With his page he followed the man homeward

In order gifts of fuel and food to bestow.

Every snowflake is a microscopic wonder

Shining like a star in the sky

In excess they cause distress and danger

Bringing tears to many an eye.

Wenceslas raised as a Christian by his grandmother

Later welcomed into the world a son

The Saint was murdered by Boleslaus his brother

In a fight the evil deed was done.

As a descendant of King’s David and Soloman

Joseph with Mary travelled to Bethlehem

The birth of Jesus was the fulfilment of a prediction

Celebrated later in carol and anthem.

Jubilant Joseph invited shepherds for cake and wine

Far away wise men had seen a star exploding

After two years they reached Palestine

And found a family for Egypt intent on departing.

So let us rejoice

That love came to earth

Let us sing with one voice

And marvel at the Messiah's birth.

Vivienne Brocklehurst

Chesterfield

