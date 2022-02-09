This is the beast of inflation, currently running at seven per cent.

I have already written to the Bank of England to encourage them to act quickly over interest rates to help solve the problem.

In my youth in 1975, I had to work two jobs to make ends meet with inflation at 26 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader feels we have a bleak future if the Tories stay in power at 10 Downing Street.

In 1979, Thatcher sacrificed the nation to bring the situation under control. Mortgage payers may well be worried by increasing interest rates, but rates today are not like the 15 per cent I paid in 1991.

And then, ‘what about the workers?’ They need a pay increase of seven per cent or more to not have their wages cut i n real terms.

Benefits including state pensions were increased, based on 3.1 per cent, so DWP (Works and Pensions) customers are in for an even harder life, and that is before the fuel price increases!

The future is bleak if the future remains Tory.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.