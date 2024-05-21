Letter:
and live on Freeview channel 276
I have been in attendance at this theatre since John Spencer took the coveted crown.
I have met many snooker professionals and enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere and presence this venue presents to all who love the sport.
The Crucible is the pinnacle of aspirations and dreams. For Sheffield council to rebuild or provide an alternative is asking too much on the money they have available.
Senior officials in the sport seem to me to favour countries with human rights issues to host the final, purely for financial gain.
This sport generates enough money and prestige for players without bowing to the immense coffers of oil-soaked promoters.
Many players feel the same!
Nowhere in this world will generate the nervous energy in professionals as our Crucible. Also young players have this theatre as their target not some soulless place that hold more seats. Rant over!
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.