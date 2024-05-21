Letter:

By Alan Armstrong
Published 22nd May 2024, 00:00 BST
We snooker fans in areas in and around Sheffield are immensely proud of playing host to the world finals every year for almost 50 years.

I have been in attendance at this theatre since John Spencer took the coveted crown.

I have met many snooker professionals and enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere and presence this venue presents to all who love the sport.

The Crucible is the pinnacle of aspirations and dreams. For Sheffield council to rebuild or provide an alternative is asking too much on the money they have available.

Senior officials in the sport seem to me to favour countries with human rights issues to host the final, purely for financial gain.

This sport generates enough money and prestige for players without bowing to the immense coffers of oil-soaked promoters.

Many players feel the same!

Nowhere in this world will generate the nervous energy in professionals as our Crucible. Also young players have this theatre as their target not some soulless place that hold more seats. Rant over!

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

