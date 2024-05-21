Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We snooker fans in areas in and around Sheffield are immensely proud of playing host to the world finals every year for almost 50 years.

I have been in attendance at this theatre since John Spencer took the coveted crown.

I have met many snooker professionals and enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere and presence this venue presents to all who love the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crucible is the pinnacle of aspirations and dreams. For Sheffield council to rebuild or provide an alternative is asking too much on the money they have available.

"The Crucible is the pinnacle of aspirations and dreams".

Senior officials in the sport seem to me to favour countries with human rights issues to host the final, purely for financial gain.

This sport generates enough money and prestige for players without bowing to the immense coffers of oil-soaked promoters.

Many players feel the same!

Nowhere in this world will generate the nervous energy in professionals as our Crucible. Also young players have this theatre as their target not some soulless place that hold more seats. Rant over!

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.