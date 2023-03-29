It does not mean everyone must walk or ride a bike, or that cars are prohibited.

It also does not mean you are not allowed to stray more than 15 minutes from your home. Unfortunately, these are the ideas online conspiracy theorists are pushing.

The reality is people with limited mobility will find it easier to live their lives as services will become closer, and it would not be necessary to have a car to access them.

A reader explains the 15-minute zone concept and how it will benefit those with a disability.

Public transport is also important within the 15-minute concept as the central idea is to reduce the need to have private cars.

Bryan Hopkins

By email

