Letter: 15-minute zone concept could be key for people with limited mobility
I am writing to correct information on 15-minute zones. The 15-minute city idea is a concept which says everyone should be able to access essential services and facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from their home.
It does not mean everyone must walk or ride a bike, or that cars are prohibited.
It also does not mean you are not allowed to stray more than 15 minutes from your home. Unfortunately, these are the ideas online conspiracy theorists are pushing.
The reality is people with limited mobility will find it easier to live their lives as services will become closer, and it would not be necessary to have a car to access them.
Public transport is also important within the 15-minute concept as the central idea is to reduce the need to have private cars.
Bryan Hopkins
By email
