Look what they did when when they re-marked Tesco roundabout approach from Sheffield Road.Queues are now longer than they need to be, due to everybody using the middle lane to do everything because DCC decided to put a right turn arrow at the end of the lane, after marking it for ahead only, with the right hand lane always empty. This is even though it is marked for turning right.

If they had kept the right hand lane for turning right only, like the Highway Code teaches us, we would all get home a lot less stressed.

Then we look at Horns Bridge roundabout for Derby Road. There are long tailbacks down the dual carriageway because DCC decided to put everybody going ahead and right in the right hand lane.

'Derbyshire County Council has the funniest ideas about how to mark out the way to a roundabout,' says a letter writer this week.

You can always tell a driver that comes from outside Chesterfield because they get themselves stuck in the left lane when wanting to go straight on, doing what they were taught in the Highway Code when they passed their test.

So for the DCC to mark out Whittington Moor roundabout like they have does not surprise me in the least.

After a meeting with Toby Perkins MP some time back with regards to the roundabout, because DCC would not seem to listen to any other ideas, suggestions were put to him for him to approach DCC. My suggestions were to reduce the speed to the roundabout to 30mph from all directions, backed up with speed cameras on the dual carriageway, making the roundabout easier to navigate and a lot safer for everybody to use.

This would also be cost-effective and with no need to close off roads to the roundabout as they previously planned.

If anybody was to ask the question as to where these people live that decide to change the roads in and around Chesterfield, don't be surprised to find they either don't live in Chesterfield or very rarely visit us.

At the end of the day, should we all not be singing from the same hymn sheet?

Drive as the Highway Code teaches, then we can drive anywhere and not just in Chesterfield.

Keith F