We went out for a meal at a place on Maltby Road and I was amazed to see the grass verges and the central reservation on the dual carriageway.

They were absolutely crammed with wild flowers of every colour.

Not only was it colourful they were full of butterflies and bees.

I saw on one of the areas a notice explaining why the council weren't cutting the grass verges.

On returning home to Dunston via Mastin Moor, I noticed grass verges which were at best mowed and at the worst completely overgrown.

Over the next few days, I noticed many other green areas which would look amazing if they were covered in wild flowers.

I wonder if Chesterfield Borough Council has considered how much money it could save by letting these green spaces become wild flower havens and how much this would benefit the environment.

David Fox

Chesterfield

