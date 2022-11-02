Hancock, let us remind ourselves, is a serving MP who is paid from the public purse and whose first responsibilities are to his constituents.

He cannot fulfil these responsibilities if he is running around in the jungle; the Conservative Party is right in removing the Party Whip from him.

Why has the Conservative Party not suspended Boris Johnson from the party? When Johnson was demoted as PM, he refused to leave his official Downing Street residence and took two holidays whilst the House of Commons was sitting.

A letter writer says Boris Johnson and his fellow Tory MP Matt Hancock have shown their disdain for the British public by their recent actions.

Since then, he has been on holiday and absent from both the Commons and his constituency for more than 100 days, all the while drawing his salary as a MP.

This is clearly unacceptable. Hancock and Johnson should be obliged to refund the money received from the public purse whilst they were absent from the House and their constituencies; they should also be barred from standing for office as MPs.

Hancock and Johnson have shown an arrogance and disdain for the people that they have been elected to serve and represent. Neither of them is worthy of the office that they hold and the sooner they are removed from it the better.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

