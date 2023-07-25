I had a serious experience ten years ago. I went to bed one Monday night sober, fit and well, and woke in A & E on Wednesday morning.I won’t go into full details, but I had a nocturnal seizure, which causes all sorts of complications.I was dealt with by numerous doctors and clinical staff in a very professional and helpful manner.The issue that I saw then – and still see now – is that the NHS is run by managers and pen pushers, whereas it would be better run by doctors and senior clinicians.There has to be some governance in running hospitals, but not at the expense of the hospital.The NHS has some great doctors, nurses, and dentists, but the Government needs to do away with some of the bureaucratic tick-box paperwork.The Government also has to look at the pay structure of the aforementioned, otherwise, they will go and work in private practices.