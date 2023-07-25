News you can trust since 1855
It's time for the Government to properly back our NHS

It was great to see the opinion piece by Michael Broomhead last week about how the NHS looked after him in his moment of need.
By Philip Mitchell
Published 26th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

I had a serious experience ten years ago. I went to bed one Monday night sober, fit and well, and woke in A & E on Wednesday morning.I won’t go into full details, but I had a nocturnal seizure, which causes all sorts of complications.I was dealt with by numerous doctors and clinical staff in a very professional and helpful manner.The issue that I saw then – and still see now – is that the NHS is run by managers and pen pushers, whereas it would be better run by doctors and senior clinicians.There has to be some governance in running hospitals, but not at the expense of the hospital.The NHS has some great doctors, nurses, and dentists, but the Government needs to do away with some of the bureaucratic tick-box paperwork.The Government also has to look at the pay structure of the aforementioned, otherwise, they will go and work in private practices.

Retention of good staff in any profession is very difficult these days.I don’t mind paying a little bit more towards the NHS but the Government has also got to dig deep into its own pockets, look at ways to cut back on the wasteful spending and get back to basics.I’ve seen too many Prime Ministers and Chancellors of the Exchequer talk the talk, but when it comes to delivering, they fall pretty short of what they promised and should really take the walk of shame.

Philip Mitchell

A reader says the Government must do more than simply talk the talk when it comes to supporting the NHS.
A reader says the Government must do more than simply talk the talk when it comes to supporting the NHS.
Related topics:NHSGovernment