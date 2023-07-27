Is the cost of achieving net zero going to be too high for our finances?
Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor, stated that it is high energy prices driving up inflation. But she omitted that this was down to our goal of net zero. Interest rates in the US are three per cent because they are much more energy independent, and wider Europe’s interest rates are lower than ours.I wondered how many Chesterfield residents feel it is worth the hefty price and struggle we are all going through, for the sake of leading a non-existent race to achieve net zero?Other countries, while committed to reducing CO2, consider the impoverishment of their citizens if they had also decided to achieve the same target we have. Are people happy to continue the financial struggles? It’s concerning.
A. Morris
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Thank you