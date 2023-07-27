News you can trust since 1855
Is the cost of achieving net zero going to be too high for our finances?

During this cost of living crisis, I hear the Bank of England is set to review interest rates again on August 3. My mortgage has already had massive increases.
By A Morris
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor, stated that it is high energy prices driving up inflation. But she omitted that this was down to our goal of net zero. Interest rates in the US are three per cent because they are much more energy independent, and wider Europe’s interest rates are lower than ours.I wondered how many Chesterfield residents feel it is worth the hefty price and struggle we are all going through, for the sake of leading a non-existent race to achieve net zero?Other countries, while committed to reducing CO2, consider the impoverishment of their citizens if they had also decided to achieve the same target we have. Are people happy to continue the financial struggles? It’s concerning.

A. Morris

Chesterfield

