News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Is it too much to ask the utilities companies to work together?

After many recent months of observing holes being dug in the road, from the memorial park in Staveley to the traffic lights at the bottom of Mastin Moor, locals are now convinced it is a training ground exercise.
By Alan Armstrong
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Residents have lost count of traffic disruptions over the last two or three years.If we were to have a prolonged period of flowing traffic, locals would feel they were forgotten.If the impossible happened and the utility companies worked together, then time, fuel and patience would be conserved. Is this possibly too much to ask?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A reader this week complains about the numbers of holes that have been created on roads in their area.A reader this week complains about the numbers of holes that have been created on roads in their area.
A reader this week complains about the numbers of holes that have been created on roads in their area.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Residents