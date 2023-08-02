Residents have lost count of traffic disruptions over the last two or three years.If we were to have a prolonged period of flowing traffic, locals would feel they were forgotten.If the impossible happened and the utility companies worked together, then time, fuel and patience would be conserved. Is this possibly too much to ask?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A reader this week complains about the numbers of holes that have been created on roads in their area.





