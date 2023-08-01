News you can trust since 1855
Increase the number of pedestrian crossings in area - don't reduce speed limits

For safety near schools, hospitals and other essential public service areas, I think a 20 miles per hour speed limit is essential.
By B Singh
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

However, in many busy towns and cities, although 30mph is the speed limit, most motorists drive below this due to heavy traffic.I don’t agree to blanket 20mph speed limits across the board as it could well cause worse traffic congestion.There should be more pedestrian crossings in required areas, not a reduction in speed limits.

B. Singh

Chesterfield

