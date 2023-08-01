Increase the number of pedestrian crossings in area - don't reduce speed limits
However, in many busy towns and cities, although 30mph is the speed limit, most motorists drive below this due to heavy traffic.I don’t agree to blanket 20mph speed limits across the board as it could well cause worse traffic congestion.There should be more pedestrian crossings in required areas, not a reduction in speed limits.
B. Singh
Chesterfield
