'I still got a parking fine at Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail Park - despite being too ill to drive'
I visited Ravenside Retail Park on March 18, but as we were leaving I suffered a hypo due to low blood sugar.
As I knew I was unsafe to drive, my friend and I went into a café on the site to get a sandwich and drink, to get my glucose levels up.
Unfortunately, because of this, I received a £60 parking fine in the post.
When I appealed the fine and explained I was not safe to drive, and was only able to drive after getting my levels up, I also explained that had I left prior to taking action, It would have been dangerous.
The response to this letter of appeal came today. They say that the evidence shows that the fine will stand.
I wonder what would have happened had I not took the action I did, or if I had required hospital treatment?
Chris Swain
Derbyshire
