Government has failed to communicate why it wants to close railway ticket offices

Even those who regularly book tickets by computer commonly find that they do not find the best value on the large number of websites available.And many people are not able to book online. When I wish to book a ticket for a journey that is different from my usual, I often find that the invariable expertise and courtesy of those working at the ticket office (Derby, for example) is very helpful in guiding me to the cheapest tariff.Their experience would be wasted and could not easily be replaced.

There seems no proper attempt by the Government to tell the public what they are proposing and why.There have been references to ‘19th century practices’; ‘only 13 per cent of tickets are bought at ticket offices’; ‘staff can be deployed to walk around the concourse and help people’. It is difficult to believe this last is a serious suggestion. It is likely many people who had no intention of fraud would be liable to ‘penalty fares’ onboard trains.From my own experiences ticket machines at my local unmanned station (Belper) are often out of order. Overall the effect of closures would discourage people unused to rail travel to start to use the train.

John Morrissey

The plans for closing railway ticket offices are flawed, says a letter writer this week.

Belper

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.