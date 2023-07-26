News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Forget all your troubles and take a trip to the Monkey Park

I would like to extol the virtues of a group at the Monkey Park.
By Adrian Rimington
Published 27th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Remember the Petula Clark song, ‘forget all your troubles, forget all your cares and go downtown’?Well, if you are suffering from a post-Covid, cost of living crisis, then friendly support is downtown at the Monkey Park (end of Chester Street near Loggins).The Chill and Chat social group meets on Thursday mornings between 10am and noon.I visited and was welcomed with tea and biscuits and general bonhomie and it helped.For two hours, I was able to put any difficulties behind me for a while.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

A letter of support in praise of all at the Monkey Park.A letter of support in praise of all at the Monkey Park.
A letter of support in praise of all at the Monkey Park.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you