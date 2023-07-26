Forget all your troubles and take a trip to the Monkey Park
Remember the Petula Clark song, ‘forget all your troubles, forget all your cares and go downtown’?Well, if you are suffering from a post-Covid, cost of living crisis, then friendly support is downtown at the Monkey Park (end of Chester Street near Loggins).The Chill and Chat social group meets on Thursday mornings between 10am and noon.I visited and was welcomed with tea and biscuits and general bonhomie and it helped.For two hours, I was able to put any difficulties behind me for a while.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
