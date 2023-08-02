Distinction is needed between local pronunciations and national expectations

Locals know that Tideswell is known as Tid-ser; Eyam as Eem; Litton as Lit-n; Bradwell as Bradder; Stoney Middleton as Stoney and so on.But we wouldn’t expect bodies like Northern Rail to tell onboard and station announcement staff to tell passengers that the next stop will be Tid-ser, for example.

David Blackwell

Clowne

A reader sent us a letter this week about how we pronounce the names of towns and villages in our area.

