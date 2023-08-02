News you can trust since 1855
Distinction is needed between local pronunciations and national expectations

Councillors might argue all day long about how to pronounce some names in our communities – ‘Unity over how to pronounce town’s name’ (Ilkeston) (DT, July 27) but distinction is required between colloquial pronunciation and national expectations.
By David Blackwell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Locals know that Tideswell is known as Tid-ser; Eyam as Eem; Litton as Lit-n; Bradwell as Bradder; Stoney Middleton as Stoney and so on.But we wouldn’t expect bodies like Northern Rail to tell onboard and station announcement staff to tell passengers that the next stop will be Tid-ser, for example.

David Blackwell

Clowne

A reader sent us a letter this week about how we pronounce the names of towns and villages in our area.
