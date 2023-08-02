Distinction is needed between local pronunciations and national expectations
Councillors might argue all day long about how to pronounce some names in our communities – ‘Unity over how to pronounce town’s name’ (Ilkeston) (DT, July 27) but distinction is required between colloquial pronunciation and national expectations.
By David Blackwell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Locals know that Tideswell is known as Tid-ser; Eyam as Eem; Litton as Lit-n; Bradwell as Bradder; Stoney Middleton as Stoney and so on.But we wouldn’t expect bodies like Northern Rail to tell onboard and station announcement staff to tell passengers that the next stop will be Tid-ser, for example.
David Blackwell
Clowne
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you