Catwalk fashion shows have their models dressed in strange outfits, like bin liners and electrical tape. Experts say this will makes its way to the High Street. Thankfully it never has, as I imagine pulling that tape off at the end of the day would hurt, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

Have you noticed that they call the clothes we wear High Street fashion yet people don’t shop on the High Street much these days? It’s strange for the fashion industry to be so behind the trend on this.

A survey has looked at what people want from a High Street and the results are interesting. One of the most desired shops was a florist. It was the choice of 45 per cent of respondents.

If we all crave a florist so much, why don’t we see more people carrying flowers? It’s such a relatively rare sight that when you see a man carrying a bouquet you think, “I wonder what he did wrong?”

Up next we have 41 per cent of those asked saying they want an ice cream parlour. That would be really useful for the two weeks a year when we get hot weather.

I’m starting to realise the things we want on our High Streets aren’t things we want to use.

The other shops on our dream High Street include a deli and a vintage shops. I remember when vintage shops used to be second-hand shops and the items in their would be cheaper because of it. Someone worked out that if you called those items vintage you could charge more.

34 per cent wanted a Chinese restaurant on the High Street. You want to make sure a place that famously delivers food to you is nearby.

It was 33 per cent of the sample who wanted a chocolatier. If there’s one item you can easily buy in this obesogenic society it’s chocolate. Petrol stations, news agents and vending machines at train stations all offer the snack and people think a shop that specialises in it is the key to a successful High Street.

No where on the list do we find vape shops and betting shops but they seem to be the only businesses opening up these days.

Top most requested business was a pub, which are also closing in reality as fewer people use them.

The one thing that wasn’t on the list, but every High Street needs, is people who live nearby who actually use it, rather than having a list of all the shops they want but who drive to a big supermarket out of town anyway.

