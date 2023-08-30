Column: ​It’s a good time to expand your social circle with our Friendship Month

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

This September, we are asking people to assess their social circles to see if they could benefit from making new connections.

The invitation is part of our Friendship Month celebrations, where we are hosting special taster events to help people plug any friendship gaps and experience the benefits of joining a community-based social group.

Your friendship needs and circle of friends can alter dramatically in later life. We often talk about the dangers of loneliness to our health, but you don’t have to be lonely to need new friends.

We benefit from having a well-rounded friendship group – which includes new friends, pals with shared hobbies and interests and friends who challenge and support you.

We’ve a wonderful range of personalities and people here at the Oddfellows. September’s

the perfect time to try us out as we’ve some great Friendship Month events lined up, as well

as our usual warm welcome.

These include a welcome coffee morning on Wednesday, September 6, at 11am at our Saltergate office, a Friday evening curry at West Bars Tandoori on Friday, September 8, and a visit to Chesterfield Bowl on Tuesday, September 12, at 11am.

Psychologist, author and friend of the Oddfellows, Dr Denise Taylor, echoes the importance

of checking in on how you feel about your friendships, especially as you get older and

circumstances change.

She said: “Friendships are vital to our social wellbeing and can have a direct effect on our

physical and mental wellbeing. As we journey through life, we can go through many stages of transition – retirement, relocation, losing loved ones, which mean that some friendships

may slip away.

"Our opportunities to maintain a supportive social circle often reduces and the friendships we do have can take more work.

“I advise taking stock of your friendship network at regular stages in your life. Look at your

own social wellbeing and identify what needs to change to ensure you feel fulfilled and supported by those around you.”

Dr Denise has provided her top tips on how to assess your friendships and identify if there

are any areas for improvement.

These include:

Shared interests: Hobbies are a fantastic way to keep you motivated, and sharing them with a friend makes it much more enjoyable.

Emotional support - A problem shared is a problem halved. Do you have a confidante in

your social circle you can reach out to? It’s not uncommon to find that friendships decline as we age, often due to changes in circumstances and lifestyle. The good news is, it’s never too late to expand your social circle and develop new, valuable friendships.

Joy in friendship – Whether it’s a casual acquaintance or a lifelong friend, one friendship we should all have is one that simply brings joy. If you’ve identified there’s room for more friends, then take action.

Sense of purpose - We are sociable beings and being socially connected is crucial to our health and wellbeing. We need to feel like we matter.

As we get older and our life goes through transitions, we can often feel like the connections we used to have are no longer there. Perhaps now is the time to put some effort in reigniting friendships or finding new ones?

Diversity – There’s a lot to be said about making new friends. Not only do they reinvigorate you, they also present new opportunities and perspectives.

Dr Denise added: “It’s not one-size-fits-all when it comes to an ideal mix of friends. It’s about identifying what you value, and doing something about it.”

To book your place at one of our events, or to request a free local events pack, contact me,

Trudy Ford on 01246 273076 or email [email protected].

Further details can also