Column: A listening ear is vital for those going through a 'silent crisis'

Research by mental wellbeing charity CALM found that suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45.

Why are so many struggling to cope? Well, for many years, it has not been seen as ‘manly’ to open up about mental health, with the default approach being to keep a ‘stiff upper lip’ and carry on in silence.

This is an even greater issue in rural communities, where social isolation is more prominent and stigma around mental wellbeing is more troubling.

Guest columnist George White from Rural Action Derbyshire.

But it shouldn’t be this way, and things are beginning to change.

Here at Rural Action Derbyshire, we have work to support men in rural communities through a number of different services.

With our suicide awareness training, we can help local businesses and individuals to understand the signs of poor mental health, and reach out to those who may be in need.

And our Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy service provides a crucial line of support for members of the farming community, offering an ear to those who may otherwise feel alone.

A recent Samaritans’ survey has found that men in rural areas are less likely to open up about their mental health than in urban areas.

Yet through our telephone calls, pastoral care and referrals to other health professionals, we are encouraging men to talk through mental ill-health.

Alan Griggs, our lead chaplain, says: “We provide support to those in need.

"That might be on the phone for a one-off call, or going out to visit a farmer on a regular basis. At its core, ours is a listening role.”

Vital outreach is also being expanded on a national level. Suicide prevention charity Samaritans has recently teamed up with NFU Mutual to increase its support in hard-to-reach communities, opening a line of dialogue with people who are struggling to cope.

By offering men a chance to talk about their mental health, we can make sure no one feels alone.