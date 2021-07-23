Letter: People of Derbyshire have been let down by poor politics from Tories and Labour

I am a newly elected councillor and the Liberal Democrat group leader. On the agenda paper was a motion to declare a climate emergency.

It was all very straightforward – and yet, as the opposition Labour Group proposed the motion, it was clear this was a repeat of a failed attempt by them two years ago.

As they finished speaking, the Tory controlling group moved an amendment that removed the word ‘emergency’ from the motion and drained it of meaningful actions.

Coun Ed Fordham has written in to apologise to the people of Derbyshire.

Within seconds, the debate had reduced itself to a farce and we were, as a council, trapped into a daft and circular row over the trivial wording of partisan amendments.

The only losers were the people of Derbyshire To make matters worse, the Labour leader led a pre-planned walkout of councillors as her party lost the vote.

My own group, having voted against the amendment, voted in favour of a motion called ‘Declaring a Climate Emergency in Derbyshire’, which actually did no such thing.

It was a demonstration of poor politics by both Conservative and Labour parties, a shameful exhibition of how things should not be done, which we were unable to stop.

As an individual councillor and community activist, I left feeling ashamed at the reality of what the council had failed to achieve. Residents deserve better.

I am sorry and I want to assure my residents I will work harder for a better politics – you deserve no less.

Coun Ed Fordham

Liberal Democrat group leader on Derbyshire County Council

