Letter: Don't leave chicken bones on the floor that could cause serious harm to dogs

By J Moore
Published 24th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Our cockapoo nearly managed to pick up some chicken bones recently, which were left in the small woodland area adjacent to Tapton House garden.

Why anyone would even consider this when chicken bones can be extremely dangerous to dogs and other animals is beyond me, especially in such a well-used area?

I then hear from another dog walker that someone is leaving the bones to feed the foxes. Just as we will be doing, can I suggest that this is reported. I cannot believe anyone would be so inconsiderate and frankly stupid, risking health and safety of the many who walk there dogs in that area!

J. Moore

"I cannot believe anyone would be so inconsiderate and frankly stupid, risking health and safety of the many who walk there dogs in that area!"

Tapton

