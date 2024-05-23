Letter: Don't leave chicken bones on the floor that could cause serious harm to dogs
Why anyone would even consider this when chicken bones can be extremely dangerous to dogs and other animals is beyond me, especially in such a well-used area?
I then hear from another dog walker that someone is leaving the bones to feed the foxes. Just as we will be doing, can I suggest that this is reported. I cannot believe anyone would be so inconsiderate and frankly stupid, risking health and safety of the many who walk there dogs in that area!
J. Moore
Tapton
