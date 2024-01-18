Letter: A stark reminder that the air we breathe is nowhere near as clean as we’d all want it to be
and live on Freeview channel 276
They’ve now got a lot of black grimy deposit on them once again – in just over 12 years (see picture).What a stark reminder that the air we breathe is nowhere near as clean as we’d all want it to be.What a health concern for all of us, but particularly those with asthma and other lung conditions.And if cars and other vehicles (mainly) bring this amount of pollution on Saltergate, then what about Chatsworth Road, Derby Road and Sheffield Road, which are very much busier?
Electric cars, car-sharing where practicable, normal cycling or using an e-bike, walking where possible or using buses, can all help to reduce vehicles on our roads and play a part in improving the air we all breathe.Some of these things will not be practical for some of us and some will not be feasible for others.But if we really want cleaner air to breathe then more of us need to leave our car at home when practical and travel in a much less polluting way.And at the start of a New Year what better time to resolve to do that.
Ray Russell
Brockwell, Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you