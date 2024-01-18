Letter: A stark reminder that the air we breathe is nowhere near as clean as we’d all want it to be

The two ‘member of parliament’ statues on Saltergate were cleaned by a specialist company around 2011. All the black sooty grime deposited from the atmosphere was removed at that time.

They’ve now got a lot of black grimy deposit on them once again – in just over 12 years (see picture).What a stark reminder that the air we breathe is nowhere near as clean as we’d all want it to be.What a health concern for all of us, but particularly those with asthma and other lung conditions.And if cars and other vehicles (mainly) bring this amount of pollution on Saltergate, then what about Chatsworth Road, Derby Road and Sheffield Road, which are very much busier?

Electric cars, car-sharing where practicable, normal cycling or using an e-bike, walking where possible or using buses, can all help to reduce vehicles on our roads and play a part in improving the air we all breathe.Some of these things will not be practical for some of us and some will not be feasible for others.But if we really want cleaner air to breathe then more of us need to leave our car at home when practical and travel in a much less polluting way.And at the start of a New Year what better time to resolve to do that.

Ray Russell

Brockwell, Chesterfield

