‘Free wills’ campaign raises £40,000 for charities

My name is Rob Woodhead, I am 47 years of age and I have lived in Chesterfield all my life.

I am a director and head of private client services at BRM Solicitors. BRM is an amalgamation of several law practices and employs 50 staff operating from offices on Saltergate and recently, from Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield.

1. What has been the highlight for your organisation over the past year?

BRM has continued to go from strength to strength commercially but, from a private client perspective, the highlight has to be the success of our “free wills” campaigns. The total raised is in excess of £40,000 in the course of the last 12 months alone. The charities that have benefitted are Helen’s Trust, Ashgate Hospicecare and Macmillan Cancer Support. This month any individual can make their will with BRM by making a voluntary donation to Macmillan, rather than paying our charges.

2. Which development will most benefit the town?

I am looking forward to the conclusion of the refurbishment of the old Co-op building and the subsequent work on the Northern Gateway project being carried out. The impact should be significant and beneficial to the businesses in that area. Also, with Northern Gateway, Chesterfield Waterside and the regeneration of the old fire station site all in the works, the future for Chesterfield is looking bright and exciting.

3. Which high profile events are working well in the town?

The borough council’s efforts in bringing the Observation Wheel to Chesterfield and the holding of artisan food markets in New Square must be applauded, while the Custom Solar Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, in Queen’s Park was also a huge success.

4. Where do you spend your leisure time?

When childcare allows, I can often be found enjoying a glass of wine in the Barley Mow on Saltergate, or enjoying a meal at Lombardis, Indian Blues or Casa Hotel. The weekends are usually spent with my daughters, walking our dogs in the Peak District or visiting the grounds at Chatsworth House.