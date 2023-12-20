Steve N Allen column: ​Some festive traditions just aren’t worth keeping in place

​This Christmas seemed to be causing arguments nice and early - and not the usual ones about Brexit or Trump when too much sherry has been enjoyed on the day itself, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

​A hotel announced that it was refusing to serve mince pies and it caused a backlash.

The people who struck out at this move online were probably never going to go to this hotel, which is in Scotland, but that doesn’t stop people complaining.

The reason the Glynhill Hotel & Spa decided not to serve mince pies is because in previous years they had made loads and found that no-one wanted to eat them.

It’s simple supply and demand. It’s the invisible hand of capitalism and yet some people think breaking a tradition is a sin.

It has been a theme of the 2023 festive period. Nigella Lawson said she was ditching Christmas cake and baking something people actually want to eat instead.

She makes a pragmatic point. It’s food. If people don’t want to eat it why are we making it? The only answer is that it’s tradition.

The message in this year’s Marks and Spencer advert was telling us we shouldn’t have to do the parts of Christmas that we don’t like but feel obliged to do.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the self-proclaimed Britain’s Strictest Headmistress, called for the advert to be banned, saying it put two fingers up to Christmas values.

Firstly, we can all self-proclaim anything. I could have business cards calling me a self-proclaimed Brad Pitt lookalike.

Secondly, since when was Christmas about being doing things you don’t want to do just to make other people happy? That’s what the other 11 months of the year are about.

Every year there are people in homes across the nation fretting that they won’t have the sprouts done just right or won’t have the right kind of crackers. We should admit the underlying truth, no-one really cares. It doesn’t matter what you do to sprouts, they are still sprouts and no-one pays attention to the crackers anyway.

People think, “I have to get this tradition right or I’ll ruin Christmas.” No, you’ll ruin Christmas by crying in the kitchen about bread sauce again.