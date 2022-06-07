It is fine to look at your mobile phone when you are with your partner. I said it and I feel brave, until my other half reads this, but I have evidence to back me up.

Research from America has found that ignoring your partner in favour of your phone, which is called “phubbing”, is no longer seen as such an issue.

A few years ago, that would have started a big row. For some it still might and you possibly miss that row because you are too busy looking at your phone.

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

The research says that people understand phones are a part of our lives and we’re OK if we see our loved one using theirs.

Over the last decade smartphones has drastically improved. Can you say the same about people? No. In fact there might be an argument that people headed in the other direction, so of course we enjoy time with our devices.

If you want more of my attention, you could raise your game.

Try being as informed as all the internet and as fun as the games. Go and fetch me some candy and I can crush it in real life.

Maybe I shouldn’t have phrased it quite like that in the past but I was annoyed as I was just about to get a high score on Angry Birds.

The research from Baylor University in Texas has found that phubbing mainly upsets your spouse when a relationship is already on the rocks. Now I can say I’m not looking at Instagram for my own pleasure, I am doing it to make sure we’re still happy together.

It’s easy to complain when a new technology brings about a change in our behaviour and revert to a mindset of, “Things were better back when.” Life changes.

I hope my son grows up to be great at using technology because when he’s older he will have to. If he prefers to never use tech he’ll be a jobless social outcast.

I shouldn’t have worried about the pushback against mobile phone use. It always happens.

People complained about the printing press when it was first invented but now reading books is seen as the better thing to do with your time.

The main reason people have moved passed the stage of complaining about phubbing and accepted it is probably because they are too busy on their phones to notice that their partner has been phubbing them for the last hour.

