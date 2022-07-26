Steve N Allen Column: I'll wait and see if motorway protest worked before I fill up with fuel

The problem is there are so many possible answers these days.

Obviously the delays could have been caused by an accident or a spillage but that is so commonplace it rarely makes the news.

A few months ago, I was stuck on the M25 for seven hours and had to do a radio show while parked in the fast lane – and that didn’t even get in the papers.

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer.

My next thought was the protest group Insulate Britain. They are famous for causing travel chaos but their timing would seem strange.

If you are trying to convince people that they really need to insulate their homes, you shouldn’t do it just after the hottest heatwave in recorded history.

Last week, the only way to get some sleep was to put your head in the fridge. No one would be lying there thinking, “Oh, I must lag the loft.”

It could have been Just Stop Oil but they tend to glue themselves to paintings showing that it’s the oil in the paint they’re after first. That’s it, start small and build.

It could have been a Brexit issue. Some people claim the added paperwork impacts how easy it is to get to Europe now. Even if you’re not a lorry full of goods, it’s hard.

This weekend saw massive delays for holiday makers going to France.

It’s difficult because you can’t give in and turn back in case Priti Patel catches you and sends you to Rwanda.

Maybe the heat had melted the roads like the runway at Luton Airport. Snow also cripples our motorway infrastructure but I thought that might be a long shot.

Trying to think of all of the things that bring our roads to a standstill these days was like being Dr Strange in Avengers: End Game trying to see millions of possible futures.

I clicked on the link to read the whole story and saw: “Motorway brought to a standstill by fuel price protest.”

People have been protesting against the extortionate price of filling up by driving slowly at less than the most fuel efficient speed.

While I agree that the price of petrol and diesel is way too high I didn’t go along to the protest. I only have a quarter of a tank and I’m not filling up now. I’ll wait to see if their protest worked.

